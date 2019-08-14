Using food waste to ease holiday hunger

Media player
How can your food waste help children from struggling families?
Food that is going out of date and can no longer be sold by supermarkets is being used to feed children at risk of malnutrition in the summer holidays.
The Felix Project repackages the food and then sends it out to local community centres which provide food for children from struggling families during the summer.
The Avenues Youth Project, which serves breakfast and lunch to children in west Kilburn, says it means their budget can be spent elsewhere.
14 Aug 2019
