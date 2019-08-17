The London bakery transforming lives

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The London bakery changing lives and why the Duchess of Sussex is a fan
Luminary Bakery, on a quiet north-east London backstreet, is not your typical café.
Behind the cakes and sourdough loaves is a thriving social enterprise aimed at helping women from disadvantaged backgrounds get their lives back on track.
This motive inspired The Duchess of Sussex to include the bakery in Vogue when she was a guest editor.
In return, the bakery made her a birthday cake and the Duchess thanked the social enterprise on Twitter.
