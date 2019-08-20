Video

The Met Police has released footage of a 24-year-old man being shot in the leg in Clapham, south London.

The man was shot at about 21:30 BST on 4 June to Bedford Road at the junction with Fenwick Place.

His injuries were declared not life-threatening and he has since been discharged from hospital.

Officers are looking for anyone with knowledge of the shooting, in particular the light coloured Lexus RX 300 with false plates that pulls up outside the Falcon Public House.

The car has not been recovered.

Det Con Melanie Burridge said: "This appears to be a deliberate attempt on a man's life with a deadly weapon.

"It was committed on a busy street and placed the public in immediate danger.

"I am asking anyone with information to contact us immediately. We cannot allow such deadly crimes on our streets and our communities need to work with us to stop them."