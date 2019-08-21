Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Beyoncé's choreographer brings 'Flawless' dancing to London
JaQuel Knight landed his breakthrough choreography gig at the age of 18 for Beyoncé's iconic video "Single Ladies".
After becoming the creative mind behind some of her most famous performances, the choreographer has since been teaching "Diva" dancers to "Run the World" at a dance academy in Islington, north London.
He hopes to help the next generation of dancers get in "Formation" like Queen Bey herself.
-
21 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-london-49421769/beyonc-s-choreographer-brings-flawless-dancing-to-londonRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window