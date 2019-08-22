Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Textiles helping Somali women explore their past
Hafza Yusuf is a British-Somali textile designer who has started to volunteer her time to give back to her community.
She runs a weekly textile and art workshop with a number of elderly women living in sheltered homes.
For most women, it’s the first time they get to experience art work and many find it very therapeutic and socially engaging activity. It also allows them to get break language barriers and become involved in London society.
Producer: Hanan Bihi
Video journalist: Gem O'Reilly
-
22 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-london-49426876/textiles-helping-somali-women-explore-their-pastRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window