King's Cross station closed over bank holiday

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Warning over King's Cross station bank holiday closure
London's King's Cross rail station will be closed for most of the August Bank Holiday weekend so works can take place on replacing tracks.
Rail operators LNER, Great Northern and Hull Trains have advised passengers not to travel this weekend while the works take place.
Trains should be back to normal in time for the Tuesday morning commute, but there are more closures forecast as the works will not be complete until the end of 2021.
-
23 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-london-49444965/warning-over-king-s-cross-station-bank-holiday-closureRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window