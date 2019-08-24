Media player
The 87-year-old dance teacher sharing decades of experience
Irene Hayes and her late husband opened Superarts School of Performing Arts in Southwark in 1962.
The 87-year-old has been teaching dance for over 50 years.
One of her main objectives was to make dance accessible in London for people from all backgrounds and began teaching classes at a cost of £1.
Many of her students have gone on to pursue successful careers on the West End.
24 Aug 2019
