Man steals historic heads from tourist attraction

A reward has been offered for the return of three historical heads which were stolen off the front of a London tourist attraction.

The models of Guy Fawkes, Sir Thomas More and Oliver Cromwell were taken from the entrance of the London Bridge Experience on Saturday morning.

CCTV captured a man using a rope to tug the figures down before kicking them off their spikes.

He then walked walking away with Fawkes's head under his arm and the other two in a bag.