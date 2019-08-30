Media player
Carpenter's hand reattached by surgeons after saw accident
When carpenter Anthony Lelliott virtually cut his hand off in an horrific accident using an electric saw, he knew a permanent amputation was on the cards.
But in a 13-hour operation, surgeons at St George's Hospital managed to successfully re-attach it, despite it being left hanging by skin and bone.
Mr Lelliott, 46, from Walton-on-Thames, in Surrey, suffered the horrendous injury while cutting floorboards.
The surgeons at the hospital in Tooting, south-west London, say it is one of the worst cases they have ever seen.
30 Aug 2019
