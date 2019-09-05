Eco-friendly street food
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

London street food 'could be eco-friendly'

Two London street food chefs claim sellers could do more to limit their impact on the environment.

Chefs Pascal Gerrard and Olivier Blanc have founded eco-friendly food service Street Cube.

Vendors source as many ingredients as possible from within a 100-mile radius and embrace the use of solar power and living walls, growing the herbs and spices to be used in their dishes.

  • 05 Sep 2019
Go to next video: Restaurant cooks food in solar ovens