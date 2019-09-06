'I'm sorry my children will see me on porn sites'

Video

Kate Isaacs started #NotYourPorn when her friend’s video was uploaded to Pornhub without her consent.

Since then Kate has discovered that women across the country are also suffering from non-consensual pornography being hosted on the site.

She is pushing for a change in the law around so-called revenge porn so that websites hosting the content can be held accountable.

In a statement, Pornhub said: "We strongly condemn revenge porn."

A film by Gem O’Reilly.