'I'm sorry my children will see me on porn sites'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Should websites be responsible for 'revenge pornography' posts?
Kate Isaacs started #NotYourPorn when her friend’s video was uploaded to Pornhub without her consent.
Since then Kate has discovered that women across the country are also suffering from non-consensual pornography being hosted on the site.
She is pushing for a change in the law around so-called revenge porn so that websites hosting the content can be held accountable.
In a statement, Pornhub said: "We strongly condemn revenge porn."
A film by Gem O’Reilly.
-
06 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-london-49593541/should-websites-be-responsible-for-revenge-pornography-postsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window