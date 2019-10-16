Media player
London couple deny adopted son's murder
A couple living in London are facing calls to be extradited to India over allegations they arranged the murder of their adopted son.
Arti Dhir and Kaval Raijada, 30, deny arranging to have 11-year-old Gopal Sejani killed for an insurance pay-out in 2017.
Asian Network reporter Poonam Taneja asked Ms Dhir about the allegations.
