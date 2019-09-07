Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
River Thames virtual dive exposes an array of life
In 1959 the River Thames was declared biologically dead due to pollution.
But today it is a thriving ecosystem with many species of fish and mammals including sea horse, porpoise and even sharks.
To get a glimpse of the wildlife, the Zoological Society of London (ZSL) has produced a virtual reality experience where you can ''dive'' into the Thames and look for the different species.
ZSL hopes it will encourage more people to learn about the river and take an interest in how to look after it.
Video by Paul Murphy-Kasp.
-
07 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-london-49607783/river-thames-virtual-dive-exposes-an-array-of-lifeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window