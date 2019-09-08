Long-serving Tube signal operator to retire
Frank Kelly has been a signal operator for more than five decades on the London Underground.

But the signal box he operates will soon be replaced as automation is introduced to signalling at the junction.

And after many years of dedicated service, Frank will be retiring with the signal box.

