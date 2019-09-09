'I woke up to the sound of crackling'
Worcester Park fire: Resident describes escape from blaze

About 125 firefighters tackled a major blaze at a block of flats in south-west London.

The fire quickly spread to all four floors of the building in Sherbrooke Way, Worcester Park, after fire crews were called just before 01:30 BST.

One resident, Darren Nicholson, described how he and his family fled the flames.

