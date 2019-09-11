Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'We need to talk more about death'
Before she passed away from cancer, Lesley Kinch called for more people to talk openly about dying.
This film has been made to highlight the work of hospices in London, and with the blessing of Lesley's family.
