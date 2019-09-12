'It's like a really violent soap opera'

Media player
Progress Wrestling: Inside London's flourishing independent scene
Wrestling shows pack arenas and stadiums across the world but a new independent scene in London is creating its own home-grown stars.
Progress Wrestling started in 2011 and has grown in popularity since then.
It means women like Amy Samadzija, also known as Candy Floss, can step into the ring and make a name for themselves.
See more on this from Inside Out London on BBC iPlayer.
12 Sep 2019
