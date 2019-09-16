Crossrail delay crippling businesses
Businesses warn delay to Crossrail is putting their future in doubt

There are “no guarantees” Crossrail will be finished by March 2021, that’s according to transport bosses but they are optimistic.

The ongoing delays are devastating for people and businesses up and down the line. Many say their businesses won’t be here if the project is delayed again.

