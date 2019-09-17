Charity grants West End wish for London boy
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Charity grants West End wish for London boy who had cancer

Khayyam from Purley, south London, was diagnosed with Burkitt's lymphoma on Christmas Eve in 2013.

After life-saving surgery to remove the cancer the charity Make-A-Wish UK helped the 10-year-old make his own YouTube videos - something he had wanted to do for a long time.

Khayyam is now doing much better and the charity has given him the chance to go behind the scenes of the new West End production of Big: The Musical as their showbiz correspondent.

  • 17 Sep 2019
Go to next video: Teacher uses dance to cope with cancer