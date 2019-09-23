The forgotten victims of violent crime

Video

Violent crime is one of the biggest modern problems facing London.

Unmentioned in the official statistics are a growing group of young people who are harmed yet rarely considered, those who have witnessed an incident of violence.

One Hackney-based organisation, Peace in The Streets, is trying to change that by offering help and support to the forgotten victims.

More on this on Inside Out on BBC One London at 19:30 BST on Monday or on iPlayer.