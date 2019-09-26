Upskirting lawyer runs away from court
Video

Upskirting lawyer Daren Timson-Hunt runs away from court

A former government lawyer who took photos up a woman's skirt on the London Underground has been sentenced.

A policeman spotted Daren Timson-Hunt, 54, with his phone "in between his legs" near a passenger wearing a "summery" dress, a court heard.

When confronted at Embankment station, the father of one admitted what he had done.

