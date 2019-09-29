From London's streets to the world cup
England's Socca World Cup team grew up on estates

Thirteen men will be going to Greece to compete in the Socca World Cup.

The six-a-side tournament will take place on Crete between 12 and 20 October.

BBC London caught up with players in the capital before they headed off.

