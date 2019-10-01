'My dad shot my mum and sister'

Video

Luke Hart's mother and sister were shot dead by his father days after they left the family home in Spalding after years of coercive control.

Mr Hart claims his mother was vilified by the press and courts for not doing enough to look after her family.

He's now calling on more local authorities to adopt the "Safe and Together" method from America, a new approach to tackling domestic violence which aims to keep the abused parent with their child after they’ve been removed or left the abuser.

Mr Hart called the initiative "really important" as it "helps people focus on who we are trying to protect" which will help both children and those being abused.

Waltham Forest and Hackney councils are the first London councils to adopt the new scheme.