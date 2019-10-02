Media player
Banksy opens 'pop-up' shop in Croydon
Banksy has opened a "pop-up" shop in south London featuring the stab vest he designed for Stormzy's headline act at the Glastonbury Festival.
A Tony the Tiger rug and a cradle surrounded by CCTV cameras are also on show as part of the venture, at a disused retail outlet in Croydon.
"I'm opening a shop today," the artist said on Instagram. "Although the doors don't actually open."
02 Oct 2019
