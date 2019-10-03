Video

Pret a Manger has completed a roll-out of more comprehensive labelling on foods across its stores in the wake of a girl's death after suffering an allergic reaction to one of the chain's sandwiches

Natasha Ednan-Laperouse, 15, died in 2016 because her sandwich contained sesame, but it wasn't listed as an allergen on the packaging as it wasn't required by law.

As a result of campaigning by Natasha's parents the law will change in 2021, compelling businesses to clearly label all ingredients and allergens on products and help save lives.