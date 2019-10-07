Media player
Met Police's mobile fingerprinting saves time and money
Mobile fingerprint technology, pioneered by the Met Police, is allowing officers to check people's identity out on the beat - saving time and reducing costs.
At the moment when an individual is arrested they have to be taken to a police station with a custody suite to process finger and palm prints and take photographs.
With the number of custody suites being cut the process can take several hours.
- Watch the full story on BBC Inside Out London on Monday at 19:30 BST.
07 Oct 2019
