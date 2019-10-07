Fingerprint technology saving Police time and money
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Met Police's mobile fingerprinting saves time and money

Mobile fingerprint technology, pioneered by the Met Police, is allowing officers to check people's identity out on the beat - saving time and reducing costs.

At the moment when an individual is arrested they have to be taken to a police station with a custody suite to process finger and palm prints and take photographs.

With the number of custody suites being cut the process can take several hours.

  • 07 Oct 2019
Go to next video: The 2,000-year-old scroll set to give up secrets