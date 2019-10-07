Media player
Humpback whale spotted in River Thames
A humpback whale thought to be up to 10 metres (33ft) in length has been spotted in the River Thames.
It first surfaced in Dartford over the weekend and experts, who say it does not seem to be distressed, hope it will find its own way back to sea.
Ship pilots in the area have been told to proceed with caution.
07 Oct 2019
