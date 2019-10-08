Media player
Animal Rebellion activists occupy Smithfield Market
Climate change protesters called for UK residents to adopt a vegan diet during an occupation of London's Smithfield Market.
Up to 400 activists from Animal Rebellion, an off-shoot of Extinction Rebellion, set up camps and food stalls in the centre of the meat market in Farringdon.
08 Oct 2019
