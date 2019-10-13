Washing out hateful graffiti
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Washing out hate crime graffiti in London

'We don't tackle art, we tackle hate.'

Fahim, Sayeed, Maghir and Umar have been actively trying to clean up their community as part of a social action campaign supported by the Spotlight youth club.

Along with the rest of their friends they hope that cleaning hateful and offensive graffiti off the walls will inspire other young people to be proud of their community and help keep people safe.

You can find stories by other young people on the BBC Young Reporter website.

  • 13 Oct 2019
Go to next video: How one young entrepreneur set up shop online