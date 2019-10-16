Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Plant 'snaps' a selfie in London Zoo experiment
A plant has taken the botanical world's first selfie, according to the Zoological Society of London (ZSL).
Trials involving a maidenhair fern called Pete saw it "take" photographs of itself every 20 seconds, using the waste energy it had generated.
Scientists said the ability of shade-loving plants to produce low-levels of energy to supply fuel cells would revolutionise wildlife monitoring.
Video by Gem O'Reilly
-
16 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-london-50056672/plant-snaps-a-selfie-in-london-zoo-experimentRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window