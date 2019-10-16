The world's first selfie plant
Video

Plant 'snaps' a selfie in London Zoo experiment

A plant has taken the botanical world's first selfie, according to the Zoological Society of London (ZSL).

Trials involving a maidenhair fern called Pete saw it "take" photographs of itself every 20 seconds, using the waste energy it had generated.

Scientists said the ability of shade-loving plants to produce low-levels of energy to supply fuel cells would revolutionise wildlife monitoring.

Video by Gem O'Reilly

  • 16 Oct 2019
