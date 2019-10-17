Climate protesters dragged from London Underground
Video

The moment commuters dragged a climate change protester from the roof of a London Underground train has been captured on film.

The Jubilee Line and the Docklands Light Railway were affected after protesters climbed on to trains at Stratford, Canning Town station and Shadwell during Tuesday's rush hour.

Extinction Rebellion said the disruption was "necessary to highlight the emergency".

