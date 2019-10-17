Climate protesters dragged from London Underground

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Climate protesters dragged from top of London Underground train
The moment commuters dragged a climate change protester from the roof of a London Underground train has been captured on film.
The Jubilee Line and the Docklands Light Railway were affected after protesters climbed on to trains at Stratford, Canning Town station and Shadwell during Tuesday's rush hour.
Extinction Rebellion said the disruption was "necessary to highlight the emergency".
-
17 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-london-50079717/climate-protesters-dragged-from-top-of-london-underground-trainRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window