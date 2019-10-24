Worcester Park fire: Residents fear fire disaster

Residents fear fire disaster
Residents on two housing estates where blocks of flats burned down have been left at risk because of fire stopping measures in buildings being "missing or useless".

A block built in Worcester Park in south-west London by the Berkeley Group burned down in September.

The BBC has found apparent flaws in two more Berkeley Group buildings it is said would allow fire to spread quickly.

The developer said all properties had been "independently signed off".

