Arts bosses and musicians are among those calling for a "magical kingdom" made up of miniature concrete models of well-known buildings and historical figures to be saved.

London pensioner Gerry Dalton built the secret kingdom inside and in the garden of his housing complex at Westborne Park in London over several years.

But, after his death last month, the housing association wanted to rehome another family in the property, meaning the collection would be removed.

Property managers Notting Hill Genesis said: ''We will continue to speak to Gerry’s family and the wider community over the future of this amazing collection.''