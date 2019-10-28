Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Does London have enough disabled car park spaces?
Having accessible car parking spaces available through the blue badge scheme is crucial for the day-to-day lives of disabled drivers.
But the BBC Inside Out programme has discovered one of the largest car parking firms in London is failing to provide the numbers of accessible bays recommended by government guidelines.
The operator, NCP, says it takes the issue of disabled parking seriously and is looking into it.
The full story will be featured on BBC Inside Out London on Monday at 19:30 GMT and afterwards on the BBC iPlayer.
-
28 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-london-50209611/does-london-have-enough-disabled-car-park-spacesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window