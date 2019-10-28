Tutankhamun: How 150 artefacts are moved
Video

How Tutankhamun treasures were moved to London

Statues, necklaces and a large duck are just some of the artefacts which are being moved to an exhibition in London.

Jackie Hoff, an exhibition collections manager, spoke to BBC London about how the 150 objects were safely moved.

The exhibition is going to be held at The Saatchi Gallery in west London.

