Cheese allergy death: fighting for change
Karanbir Cheema: 'Nobody knew what they were doing'

Karanbir Cheema was 13 years old in June 2017 when cheese was thrown at him in school. He had a severe allergic reaction and he died 10 days later.

His mother Rina Cheema is campaigning to increase allergy awareness in schools.

  • 01 Nov 2019
