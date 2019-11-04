This job was illegal for women 100 years ago
When it was illegal for women to work in the law

Two senior judges have spoken about the challenges they have faced in the justice system.

Both Lady Justice Hallett and Justice Cheema-Grubb also explained why diversity in the judiciary is important.

It comes as 100 years ago the Sex Disqualification (Removal) Act was passed, meaning women could become lawyers for the first time.

Video by Jamie Moreland.

Illustrations by Finn Morgan-Roberts.

