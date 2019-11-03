Musician's shock as lost £250,000 violin returned

Video

A 310-year-old violin worth £250,000 that was left on a train in south London has been returned to its owner.

After secret negotiations, musician Stephen Morris got it back in a supermarket car park in Beckenham with plain-clothes police officers in attendance.

The man who had the violin said he had made a mistake and apologised.

Mr Morris told BBC News of his shock at getting back his instrument and even played a little tune.

