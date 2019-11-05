Media player
Jacob Rees-Mogg has been criticised for saying it would have been "common sense" for residents to flee the Grenfell Tower, ignoring fire brigade advice.
The Leader of the House of Commons was appearing on a radio phone-in on the findings of a Grenfell inquiry report when he made the comments.
The Grenfell United group called the MP's comments "insulting" and Mr Rees-Mogg later said he "profoundly apologised".
Seventy-two people died in a fire at the tower block on 14 June 2017.
Mr Rees-Mogg was speaking on LBC's Nick Ferrari Show on Monday.
