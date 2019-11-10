Could you do your smear test from home?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Researchers create a DIY smear test kit for cervical cancer
Researchers at Queen Mary University of London have developed a home smear DIY kit for cervical cancer tests.
The kit allows women to take a vaginal swab or urine sample at home and send it into a lab, where it will be tested for chemical changes.
The NHS aims to get around 80% of women tested, but last year only 70% of people attended their cervical cancer smear tests last year.
If successful the kits will be available in three years time.
-
10 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-london-50354399/researchers-create-a-diy-smear-test-kit-for-cervical-cancerRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window