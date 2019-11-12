Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Children in Need: The charity helping young wheelchair users
The charity Go Kids Go provides young people with free wheelchair skills training to allow them to become more independent.
The charity helped wheelchair basketball player Ade Adepitan who says he owes them everything.
It is partly funded by Children in Need.
-
12 Nov 2019
