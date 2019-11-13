McStrike: Why unhappy workers walked out

Video

A number of McDonald's workers went on strike calling for a pay rise and improved conditions.

They want a rise in pay to £15 an hour, an end to youth rates, the choice of guaranteed hours of up to 40 hours a week, notice of shifts four weeks in advance and recognition of their union, the BFAWU.

In the Bakers Food and Allied Workers Union ballot, nine workers voted to strike.

McDonald's believes three people missed work for industrial action. It has about 130,000 UK employees.

They said that the strikers represented a "tiny proportion" of its UK workforce.

Video by Jamie Moreland.