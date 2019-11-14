From Pimlico to Snow Camp
Children in Need: How a Snow Camp is helping young Londoners

A snow sports charity is helping support hundreds of children and teenagers from crime-hit estates.

Snow Camp has helped young people like Laquan and he's now using his experience on the slopes to help others.

Funding from BBC Children in Need has allowed the charity to help 150 young Londoners to experience snow sports for the first time.

