Pennie Smith on creating London Calling's cover

London photographer Pennie Smith took the famous image which became the front cover for London Calling by The Clash.

The photo of Paul Simonon smashing his bass was taken on stage at The Palladium in New York City on 20 September 1979.

When London Calling was released later that year the photo was hailed as one of punk's most iconic images, but the fact it was captured in the first place had a lot to do with luck.

Smith explained to BBC Radio London how the picture came about.