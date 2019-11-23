Rescuing London's poisoned owls
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

London sanctuary sees rise in poisoned owls

A London bird sanctuary says more and more owls are being poisoned by eating mice and rats.

The centre, in Epping Forest, is urging people to set traps to catch vermin, instead of using rodenticides.

Sick owls are brought into the centre after catching poisoned rodents. Many have to be put down.

  • 23 Nov 2019