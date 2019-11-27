Video

The Grenfell community are sewing a quilt the dimensions of Grenfell Tower for justice.

Tuesday Greenidge started the art project to bring the Grenfell community together to heal after the devastating tragedy of the fire at Grenfell Tower.

But now the group hope that the quilt will symbolise justice and are calling on whoever the next government is to action change and remove cladding across buildings throughout the country.

Video by Gem O'Reilly and Cristian Mantio