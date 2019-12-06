Media player
Footage shows dramatic Joseph McCann police chase
Footage of a high-speed chase between police officers and violent rapist Joseph McCann has been released by the Met.
McCann, 34, has been convicted of 37 offenses including rape, abduction and kidnap at the Old Bailey.
The manhunt, during April and May, involved hundreds of officers from five forces.
