Members of London church group SPAC Nation were encouraged to commit fraud and financially exploited by pastors who signed them up as a guarantors for loans, it is alleged.

The group has previously been lauded by police for diverting young people from gang culture, but ex-members tell a different story.

SPAC Nation's Leader, Tobi Adeboyega, said there has been no wrongdoing or mismanagement on his part.

But he said that if pastors have acted incorrectly, the church can only apologise and will hold those responsible.