Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
General Election 2019: How can London's housing crisis be solved?
The lack of affordable housing and the cost of renting are among the biggest issues which Londoners face.
All the main political parties have promised to tackle the issue in their election manifestos.
But charities and housing trusts say they could be doing more, such as building affordable homes with prices linked to average wages and providing more help for people to be able to rent and buy.
-
03 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-london-50629356/general-election-2019-how-can-london-s-housing-crisis-be-solvedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window