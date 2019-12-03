Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Metropolitan Line delays caused by new signalling system
Commuters have expressed their frustration with the London Underground's Metropolitan Line, after the service was hit by ongoing delays and cancellations.
Commuter Karen Aus, a junior doctor, said the delays have had a big impact on her life, causing her to feel constantly exhausted.
Transport for London apologised and said the issue was down to teething problems with a new £5.5bn signalling system being rolled out across the network.
Producer: Victoria Cook
03 Dec 2019
