Video

Commuters have expressed their frustration with the London Underground's Metropolitan Line, after the service was hit by ongoing delays and cancellations.

Commuter Karen Aus, a junior doctor, said the delays have had a big impact on her life, causing her to feel constantly exhausted.

Transport for London apologised and said the issue was down to teething problems with a new £5.5bn signalling system being rolled out across the network.

Producer: Victoria Cook